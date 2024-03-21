Motion puts wind beneath the wings of aircraft maintenance business

Rex and Lynne Koerbin, owner of Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance (MAM) have welcomed council's resolution regarding their hangar at Merimbula Airport, which removes any immediate threat of the lease ending.
A motion by councillors Mitchell Nadin and David Porter directed council to negotiate with MAM about annual lease conditions for a replacement maintenance facility in the new general aviation precinct, which might include a build-to-rent model hangar, with details reported back to council for consideration.
It was agreed MAM would be offered a renewed contract to stay in the existing facility until the replacement one was complete.
"The notion of being kicked out in June was very stressful and this has lifted a great weight from us but the asset is still unsaleable and there is a long way to go," Mr Koerbin said.
"It's definitely a positive that the motion got up and we'll be going on the front foot and getting costs for hangars," he said.
Pilot Peter Davis and Mr and Ms Koerbin addressed councillors on the sustainability of the aircraft maintenance business, given no assurances had been received about a continued lease or how the specialist facility could be replaced if they had to move to another location on the airport.
The current location for MAM had been allocated with council's knowledge and the business had attempted to get clarity on the lease for the last 15 years without success.
It was itinerated by Cr Nadin in support of his and Cr Porter's motion.
"This business had no choice, there is only one premise they can use, it's the unique circumstances of their business.
"We're only having this discussion because of us not because of them. There is a responsibility on us, we owe it to our long-serving tenant to give the time of day for negotiations with staff," Cr Nadin said.
In a dramatic moment during the presentation by Lynne Koerbin, her mother became unwell and had to be helped from the council chamber.
It was an emotional moment as Ms Koerbin said the entire family had suffered "unbelievable stress living with this".
"Please make a commitment to a long-term lease rather than signing a death warrant on our business," Ms Koerbin said.
Mr Koerbin said they were told the site was a long-term site and in 2020 approached staff about costs to taxiway to the hangar.
"Staff supported us and gave us costs," he said.
Mr Davis said MAM made business decisions in good faith.
"I am urging you to make an ethical and urgent decision. You have the chance to do the decent and honourable thing but without it this business is doomed," Mr Davis said.
As part of the motion Cr Nadin indicated funding would be allocated from the internal property development reserve to finance planning of the project.
There was also a staff recommendation about airport leases which was unanimously agreed with just some minor changes.
Mr Koerbin said they were keen to start negotiations.
The motion was carried with the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and councillor Tony Allen voting against.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.