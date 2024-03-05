Bushfire pilot says removal of aircraft maintenance 'bizarre, a disaster'

Monaro sheep farmer and Rural Fire Service (RFS) member Peter Davis said without an aircraft maintenance facility at Merimbula Airport, he would be forced to fly over the Snowy Mountains for servicing on his specialist high-performance Italian Tecnam aircraft.
His comments came as Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance faced the end of its lease with instructions on vacant possession and the removal of the building. Owner Rex Koerbin, said Bega Valley Shire Council's actions threatened his business and his livelihood.
It's not just his own maintenance needs that concern Mr Davis, who has been with the RFS for 43 years. During the Black Summer bushfires, as an RFS Air Attack Supervisor, he saw first hand the value of having an aircraft maintenance facility at Merimbula.
His role meant he worked with ground crews and control centres to manage numerous aircraft over the fires. Sitting in a Turbine Aero-Commander in front of large tankers carrying fire retardant, it was his job to guide the tankers to the optimum areas for firefighting. He also spent months in the front seat of a helicopter overseeing RFS helicopter fire suppression operations.
"During the Black Summer bushfires there were up to 17 helicopters plus fixed wing aircraft here and it made a big difference having a maintenance facility," he said.
"The idea of compromising that capability is bizarre; it would be a disaster and very short-sighted. For a successful general aviation precinct, you need onsite access to fuel, maintenance, charters and a flying school. Without any one of those you become a landing strip in the middle of nowhere."
"You can't grow general aviation by kicking one of the legs out from underneath."
Council has a revised Merimbula Airport Master Plan on exhibition which shows car rental/car parking where Mr Koerbin's maintenance building is currently sited.
While Mr Davis is no longer is an Air Attack Supervisor, he continues to fly in support for the RFS as a volunteer spotter looking for dry lightning strikes and mapping smaller fires.
"I find it appalling the way Rex (Koerbin) has been treated; it's totally unacceptable in this country that you can destroy a bloke's business for no good reason after he's put 30 years into it."
