Merimbula airport business flying blind over council lease prevarication

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 5:02pm
Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance owner and chief engineer Rex Koerbin seen here with apprentice Tom Burn, said Bega Valley Shire Council's handling of the airport leases is affecting his financial viability, Tom Burn's career and his and wife Lynne's wellbeing. Picture supplied
Despite operating a successful and much-needed aircraft maintenance business at Merimbula Airport for 30 years, Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance owner and chief engineer Rex Koerbin said he faced the possibility of losing everything because Bega Valley Shire Council had other plans for the land he leased on the airport.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

