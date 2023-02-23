Airport contract renewed, guidelines to soften hangar 'bulk' to be exhibited

Bega Valley Shire Council has renewed its management and operations contract with Merimbula Airport Operations following a public invitation to tender in December 2022.
The five-year contract valued at $473,675.80 per year, has the option to be extended for a further five years, on a year by year basis.
A report to council shows that the costs are covered for council by income it receives from the ongoing operations of the airport.
Council's budgeted operating costs, including the operation and management contract, planned and reactive maintenance activities, legislative compliance and internal staffing costs is a total of $720,000 a year.
For its income council has estimated the airport will see some 60,000 passengers moving through in the year producing an estimated $600,000 (the passenger landing fee is $11), $95,000 from lease income and $50,000 from aircraft landing fees, giving a total of $745,000.
But council pointed out it was heavily reliant on both state and federal grant money to fund and deliver necessary capital upgrades to meet the ever-changing aviation legislation and to ensure the assets are maintained and upgraded to meet industry standards for airport infrastructure.
Council is currently working on its new general aviation (GA) precinct and has resolved to add a new section to the Bega Valley Development Control Plan 2013 (BVDCP 2013) to guide future development in the private lease areas of the GA precinct at the airport.
The GA precinct consists of 21 lease areas which range in size from 270sqm to 2298sqm. These areas are likely to be used by light aircraft owners wanting hangars on site or commercial businesses associated with transport or airport operations.
Council said future development was likely to be of a large bulk and scale and given the location was highly visible from surrounding vantage points, a range of design guidelines had been developed for the GA precinct to "minimise the visual impact of future development on the site".
These cover colours, types of materials, signage, fencing and the use of landscaping to soften buildings.
The new section will be on exhibition from March 2, for 28 days, on council's website.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
