Aircraft sent up to search for Tathra boat

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:11pm
Merimbula Air Services pilot Matthew Allen with the Partenavia which is being used in the search. Picture supplied

A twin-engined aircraft from Merimbula Air Services is searching for the boat that overturned on Tuesday, February 21 off the coast of Tathra.

