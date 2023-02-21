Four people winched to safety after boat capsizes near Tathra

UPDATE, 1.50pm:
Four people have been winched from the ocean by two helicopters after a vessel overturned 14km off Goalen Head near Tathra around 12pm Tuesday, February 21.
Emergency services including Marine Rescue NSW crews from Bermagui and Merimbula responded after an EPIRB was activated.
All four people were reportedly being taken to Merimbula airport where they will be assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Earlier:
Marine Rescue NSW vessels from Bermagui and Merimbula have been tasked to assist an overturned boat 14km off Goalen Head near Tathra.
An EPIRB was activated around 12pm Tuesday, February 21.
Four persons were onboard the vessel and are in the water.
Marine Rescue NSW boats Merimbula 30 and Bermagui 30 are on route to the location.
A multi-agency operation is underway with a rescue helicopter expected to arrive on scene shortly while another has also been tasked.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.