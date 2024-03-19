Airport tenants: some to get lease extension, others to go by June 30

Bega Valley Shire Council has attempted to clarify its position on land only leases at the airport and make interim tenure arrangements for several existing landside lessees and reinforce end of tenure arrangements for others.
The clarification followed public outcry in support of Lynne and Rex Koerbin, owners of Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance, who gathered 3400 online signatures with another estimated 300 paper signatures.
The business operated from the airport for 30 years but after building a specialist hangar in in 2010, the Koerbins have struggled to get any form of security, or long lease for their business from council.
Councillors Mitchell Nadin and David Porter are proposing council builds a new hangar for the business.
The March 20 council business paper recommended Bakersair, Sapphire Coast Autos, Merimbula Air Services, Aviation ID, Burke, Done, Newman and Patten and Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance have their leases extended for two years.
However council wants to end the following leases on June 30, 2024 with the intent these sites be converted to car parking: Executive Charter Flights, including the sub-lease to Squizzy's Tyre and Auto Centre, John Moffatt and Burke Family Trust.
Mr Moffatt said the first he heard of it was when the business paper was publicly available on March 14. He said given he wasn't notified, it was impossible to remove his hangar by June 30.
The history of tenures at the airport has been messy at best. Land only leases have a maximum term of five years. To get around this the land must be subdivided through a Deposited Plan submitted to NSW Land Registry Services.
In 2018 council agreed to offer six-year leases to most tenants and a five plus five year lease to BP but a Deposited Plan of subdivision was necessary. Council sought to recoup the cost of the Deposited Plan in 2020 but was met with opposition from tenants who claimed council as landlord, had to bear the cost. It was resolved with a smaller payment by the tenants.
The debate over tenures has taken place against a review of the Airport Master Plan 2033, which remains in place at this stage. Council's updated Master Plan 2043 has only just finished public exhibition.
Over several years council has moved its airport plans from building to the south - where biodiversity requirements were onerous and costly - to developing a general aviation precinct in the northern section. Lessees complained of a lack of consultation and an assumption the recently exhibited, and not yet approved, Airport Master Plan 2043 would be enacted.
The draft Master Plan 2043 has been the subject of submissions to council including a lengthy one from Professor Roz Hansen who cited lack of evidence, lack of comparative analysis and a conflict of interest.
Private pilot Denis Vanzella took issue with the state of the recently upgraded airport runway.
"After two goes the surface is again starting to deteriorate as it was not hot mixed. Hot mixing it now would cost upwards of $4million," Mr Vanzella said.
"Let's not go into the runway extensions and their necessity over the next five to 10 years. A lot of dirt was moved around to essentially have what we had before. Pilots do love it though."
He highlighted the the use of temporary fencing questioning what the cost was for fencing alongside the general aviation area.
Rex Koerbing, owner of Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance said council had used flawed data to inform the plan.
"In its own words the draft Merimbula Airport Master Plan 2043 is predicated on 'optimistic' forecasts of a possible 300,000 RPT passengers by 2043 'representing roughly five (5) times current traffic levels'," Mr Koerbin said.
He also pointed to a similar sized airport in terms of passengers and air-related services and businesses.
"The Broken Hill Airport Master Plan sets an exemplary example of planning based on realistic forecasting data, with robust detail and supporting evidence of how the data estimates are formulated. Provisions for calculating car parking for instance, are directly related to estimated passenger movements, noting that passenger movements are calculated on evidentiary data rather than inherently flawed aspirational goals," Mr Koerbin said.
Rob White of Tathra Beach House Apartments questioned the level of consultation.
"I own and operate a recreational aircraft presently hangered at Merimbula Airport and am registered with BVSC as an airport user. I have no knowledge of the stakeholder meetings between May and September 2023, that you refer to. Why weren't registered airport users given an opportunity to attend these meetings and provide input?" Mr White said.
The airport site is constrained by wetlands around a large proportion of its perimeter. It could also be subject to sea level rises.
Merimbula Back Lake flood study mapping in 2016 showed how this could impact the airport.
A draft Flood and Sea Level Rise policy from council is currently on exhibition until April 28.
Council's planning and sustainability manger, Cecily Hancock said the aim of the draft policy is to implement recommendations council has committed to in existing adopted flood studies and floodplain risk management studies and plans.
"The draft policy is accompanied by proposed changes to council's Development Control Plan for flood and sea level rise and coastal hazards." Ms Hancock said.
The draft policy does not change any of the existing flood mapping or recommendations of council's adopted flood studies and plans. The proposed changes are required to bring council's development controls for flooding risk into line with current NSW Government policies.
