Merimbula Airport draft master plan questioned as part of submissions

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 11:32am
Professor Roz Hansen cites lack of evidence, and lack of analysis in the Merimbula Airport Master Plan which is on exhibition until March 17. Picture supplied
Planning expert Professor Roz Hansen, of Merimbula has taken a red pen to much of Bega Valley Shire Council's draft Airport Master Plan citing lack of evidence, lack of comparative analysis and a conflict of interest.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

