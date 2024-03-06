OBITUARY: From Bega schoolboy to Sydney businessman, Gerald McCabe's family values fondly remembered

Relying on this mode of transport wasn't always incident free. On one occasion, he and his mate were racing home from school on their horses when Gerald was thrown from Bessy and he was kicked in the back of the head by his mate's horse. Years later, Gerald's horsemanship was seriously tested after his brother-in-law, Huey, cracked a whip that spooked the horse and threw Gerald where he landed on his face. A gold cap was put in place by the dentist in Bega to replace a broken front tooth, but it kept falling out while playing rugby at school.