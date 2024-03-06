Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Obituary

OBITUARY: From Bega schoolboy to Sydney businessman, Gerald McCabe's family values fondly remembered

Updated March 6 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gerald 'Gerry' McCabe

30/10/1932 - 14/2/2024

Gerald was born in Bega, the second youngest of eight children to Bernard and Alice McCabe, and grew up at Lochiel at the family homestead, "Blairlands".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.