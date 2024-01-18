Thurlings' Wedding: A unique and personal celebration in Eden

Just like everything they do, the Thurlings' wedding on January 6 was filled with fresh ideas, generosity and lots of personalised touches that helped make their big day uniquely their own.
It started with the morning of wedding, when Stacey and Luke decided to set everything up for the ceremony at their home, creating a cosy space in their backyard which backed into a nature reserve near Bundian Way.
The bride and groom said they preferred to spend their morning setting up the space and preparing smoked delicacies that would cater for their guests, than to spend it getting dolled up. However when it came to getting ready for the ceremony itself, they impressed guests and each other with how well they "scrubbed up".
"We were very busy in the lead up to the big day trying to run our business and cater for our wedding, but we decided to close the shop for around three days to make it all happen," Luke said.
"Me, my best man and groomsmen then started setting up the chairs and marquis, while the girls were getting ready and our daughter, little miss Charlotte, of course was pretty much centre of attention with her little get up until Stacey stepped out."
With a gathering of around sixty of their nearest and dearest, all looked up to see Stacey as she made her way towards Luke.
Stacey said she'd been feeling "very nervous" during the preparations, however to her surprise and many others she felt utterly relaxed when the time came to walk down the aisle.
"It's like all my nerves melted away, I kept my eyes on Luke and my Dad the whole time and didn't look at anyone else because I knew that would set off the nerves," she said with a laugh.
"I was just focusing on making it to Luke and not falling over."
Stacey said they opted for an alternative style of walking down to the altar, one wherein Luke and their two kids were waiting for her at the end of the aisle and then they walked to the aisle together.
"We wanted to do something different and unique because that's what we do with everything in our life, from food and our business to big events like these," she said.
Luke said when he saw Stacey walking towards him in her dress, he was utterly blown away.
"I started choking up and had to pull myself together," he said with a chuckle.
"She was absolutely beautiful, it was truly one of the most special days of my life."
Once at the altar their celebrant Karen talked of how Luke and Stacey's met 12 years ago and went on to talk about their many achievements together from raising their two children to starting their own business in Eden.
"Marriage is like tending a smokehouse, at first you pick the best ingredients and carefully start the fire, much like the building foundation of your relationship. It takes time, patience and attention to blend the flavours perfectly," she said.
"In marriage it's similar, nurturing your love, allowing it to grow and finding the right balance of highs and lows together."
"Today surrounded by the love of family and friends, Stacey and Luke stand together, a testament to the remarkable journey that brought them here."
Once declared married, the newly weds walked over to the table placed under their favourite tree to sign their marriage certificate and once everything was signed, they proceeded to exit back down the aisle where they were showed in confetti by their guests.
The next highlight of their special day began with a special photo shoot and trike tour with Shane Bullock from Great Southern Trike Tours.
"We went off to Seahorse Inn and got some great photos with the wedding party there and then they took the kids home for us and looked after them while Stacey and I cruised around town getting some photos in spots around the local area with Shane," Luke said.
The Thurlings said they were grateful to Shane and Mandy from Great Southern Trike Tours for having created a special wedding package for them, the first of its kind for their business.
"They had a sign made up for their bike 'just married' and put together the cruise package and photos as a wedding gift to us, they just went above and beyond," Luke said.
Once they returned to their guests at their home, the newlyweds spent the night celebrating with friends and family.
The honeymoon has been pushed back to "when the silly season quietens down", wherein they've decided to take a "family-moon", taking the kids to a vacation in Sydney for a well needed getaway and break.
