Friday, 1 December 2023
Obituary: Leona Cairns an educator, activist, soulmate

November 30 2023 - 10:41am
Leona Cairns (21/3/42 - 10/10/23) late of Mogareeka, will be sadly missed after her sudden passing on October 10, 2023. Picture supplied
Community educator, social justice advocate, aged and disability care manager, and community engagement activist are some of the many roles and qualities of Leona Cairns, who suddenly, and unexpectedly, died on October 10, 2023.

