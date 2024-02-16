Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Driver caught more than seven times legal alcohol limit breaches court order

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 16 2024 - 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tura Beach woman has been urged to enter long-term rehabilitation for alcohol after she breached a community corrections order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.