Driver caught more than seven times legal alcohol limit breaches court order

A Tura Beach woman has been urged to enter long-term rehabilitation for alcohol after she breached a community corrections order.
Rachel Mannering, 49, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 13, charged for breaching a previously imposed CCO otherwise known as a good behaviour bond.
The court heard she had abused a Community Corrections officer in public and with children present, in a situation deemed "unacceptable" by the Community Corrections supervisor in court.
"The officer was off duty at the time, but it's still unacceptable. We have a zero tolerance for abuse of our officers," the representative said.
The court heard Mannering was currently serving an 18-month CCO due to a high-range drink driving offence from 2023.
She had pleaded guilty in July last year to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.353 - more than seven times the legal limit.
Magistrate Doug Dick on Tuesday said she was "extremely fortunate not to have gone to jail" at the time.
Magistrate Dick said he would adjourn a ruling on the community corrections order breach until March 12 in order for Mannering to confirm attendance at a "residential rehab" facility.
He said she would not have to return to court though if she was in rehabilitation.
"But if you don't do what court instructs you to, I have no choice but to send you to jail," he added.
