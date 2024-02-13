Bega couple facing bestiality charges front court

A young Bega Valley couple charged with bestiality offences have had their court hearing adjourned until April.
Joel and Mickayla Kerim of Frogs Hollow, south of Bega, were both scheduled to front Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 13.
Mr Kerim, 29, has been charged with four counts of bestiality - a "serious indicatable matter" of engaging in a sexual act with an animal, in these instances a female horse.
He was also charged with one count of disseminating bestiality material.
Ms Kerim, 26, was charged with being a principal in the second degree to the serious indictable matter, as well as two counts of producing bestiality material and two counts of disseminating it.
Ms Kerim was in Bega court room on Tuesday supported by her parents.
Magistrate Doug Dick confirmed the matter would be next heard in Bega Local Court on April 9 to confirm pleas, with permission granted for Ms Kerim to be excused from appearing if legally represented.
Separately, Mr Kerim's solicitor told the court her client was not appearing in person due to concerns over his mental health "which is worsening".
Magistrate Dick acknowledged the issue and said his matter would also be placed "on the same timetable as the co-accused".
The couple were arrested in mid-January. They were granted conditional bail, which will continue.
