Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency Services Levy will impact ratepayers

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 5 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ratepayers likely to be hit for emergency services levy
Ratepayers likely to be hit for emergency services levy

A new method of calculating the annual rate peg may mean ratepayers will pay more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help