Bega District News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast Police appeal for info after fire truck, equipment stolen

December 5 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for information, after a fire truck was stolen from the NSW Far South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.