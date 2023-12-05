Police are appealing for information, after a fire truck was stolen from the NSW Far South Coast.
About 7.30pm Monday, December 4, officers attached to South Coast Police District attended the intersection of Nethercote and Back Creed Rd, Nethercote - about 10km north-east of Eden - following reports a fire truck had been stolen.
Police have been told the tabletop utility containing a Stihl chainsaw, white hydrant stand, defibrillator, bolt cutters, jerry can and several hoses, was taken from a padlocked shed between 11.30am Sunday, December 3, and 4.30pm Monday, December 4.
A crime scene was established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police are urging anyone with information contact Bega Police Station (02) 6492 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.