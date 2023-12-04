Ron Finneran is a winter Paralympic legend who has touched many lives through his involvement in Disabled WinterSport Australia.
He is also a long standing member of Merimbula Rotary, Founder of the Bureau of Accessible Tourism and member of Bega Valley Shire's the Access and Inclusion Committee. More recently he started an organisation to help support local talented youth in their sporting and arts endeavours.
So it's no surprise when the call out went out from his son and daughter, Tim Finneran and Carina Shaw, that Ron needed a new wheelchair, the community quickly responded.
But it was a surprise and a shock for Ron, according to Carina.
Carina admitted that even she was surprised at how quickly the donations flooded in climbing to $30,000 in two and a half days.
Carina set up the GoFundMe page for her dad when they realised that getting an electric wheelchair wasn't going to be possible or at best would take considerable time.
"Dad doesn't qualify for the NDIS and has to navigate through My Aged Care," Carina said.
The NDIS is not available to those over age 65.
Ron had polio as an 18-month old which left him almost completely paralysed. He spent the next five years of his life in hospital, at times in an iron lung to help him to breathe. The virus affected over 70 per cent of his body and left him disabled for life.
Carina explained in recent years, what is know as Post-Polio Syndrome, had begun to take its toll and its effects were ravaging his body once again.
Through years of overuse Ron's shoulders were bearing the brunt of continued wheeling and falls. The constant pressure on the lower back was only relieved by being able to lie down.
"Having an electric wheelchair would allow him to get to Merimbula, manoeuvre around town and meet up with friends.
"He has a wonderful group of friends who help but he has to rely on people to push him around," Carina said.
And so Carina came up with the idea of the GoFundMe page and with her brother Tim they started the page but didn't tell their dad.
The day the page went online, Carina was with Ron doing some jobs as she always does every week. Ron noticed that she was distracted and mentioned it to her.
"As we were preparing the page I was very stressed and dad kept asking what was wrong."
A week later on Monday morning, December 4, somewhat nervously, with Tim on Skype, Carina told Ron they had "gone behind his back and done something".
They showed him the page and asked him to read out the amount of money donated. At first glance Ron read it out as $4200. It had reached $42,000 at that stage.
"As predicted he was completely overwhelmed and was lost for words for how to accept it. But he is extremely grateful because it lifts some of the physical and mental load," Carina said.
Ron has spent most of his life wrangling money out of other people for good causes and so to be on the receiving end was a shock.
By Monday afternoon the fund had reached $44,028 with a separate private donation of $5000.
Not only will Ron be able to have an electric wheelchair the remainder will make a good deposit on a wheelchair accessible vehicle.
The wheelchair will tilt, elevate and recline, allowing pressure to come off the spine.
The process of getting the chair isn't quick as the wheelchair is made to measure.
"It's a lengthy process; it's almost like getting a wedding dress made," Carina said.
"We weren't sure how it was going to go because I know times are tough."
But as it turned out Carina needn't have worried although she said her screen time doubled as the notifications kept coming in.
"We're all extremely grateful. Mum has her own health battles too and this helps stretch the resources they have.
"My brother and I did this because we wanted to get dad his wheelchair to maintain his quality of life," Carina said.
Ron's reaction has been one of shock and also gratitude.
"Thanks to everyone who donated, who liked and shared our cause because without them it wouldn't have happened," Carina said.
