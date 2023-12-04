Bega District News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Bewildering barnacled bottle found with mysterious note on NSW Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wine bottle washed up on the NSW Far South Coast covered in barnacles has revealed a farewell letter from far-off lands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.