Bega District News
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Illawarra, South Coast's flood emergency in 64 heartbreaking photos

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 30 2023 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters in Cobargo, Lake Conjola and Kiama. Pictures by Ron Webb, SES, Robert Peer
Floodwaters in Cobargo, Lake Conjola and Kiama. Pictures by Ron Webb, SES, Robert Peer

The massive clean up has begun for many in the Illawarra and South Coast after staggering rainfalls and floodwaters swept into towns and communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.