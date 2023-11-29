Intimidation conviction for Tathra man kicked out of bowling club

A Tathra man ejected from his local bowling club has been fined for offensive behaviour and intimidation.
Gordon Kessey, 42, entered guilty pleas to three charges in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, November 28.
The charges relate to an incident on the evening of October 2 at the Tathra Beach Bowling Club.
The court heard he had initially denied any wrongdoing when first appearing in court following the incident, but on Tuesday his solicitor said he was taking responsibility for his actions.
"Although he maintains the staff were overzealous in removing him from the premises," they said.
On a charge of behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, Kessey was fined $300, and a further $500 for failing to leave the licensed premises.
He was also charged for intimidation with intent to cause fear of harm based on his interaction with one of the bowling club's staff members.
For that he was convicted and fined $1200, with an apprehended violence order also imposed restricting him from approaching the club and employee.
"It would've been better back in October if you said then what [solicitor] Mr Turner said today, because you don't get the full benefit [of a guilty plea] now," Magistrate Doug Dick told Kessey when handing down his sentence.
