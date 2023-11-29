A motorist who let his emotions get the better of him has been fined for assaulting a motorcycle rider in Merimbula.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, November 28, Benjamin Gorst, 41, of Merimbula, pleaded guilty to common assault, his solicitor saying he regretted the circumstances.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 12 where Gorst's solicitor said the provocation had been a motorcyclist "tailgating" his vehicle, leading to a "near-miss incident".
"This was the straw that broke the camel's back at a stressful time for my client," they said.
"He was agitated and angry and pushed the rider."
The solicitor told the court Gorst had no prior offences of violence on his record, that he was remorseful and trying to be a good example to his two sons.
Magistrate Doug Dick said it was a case of "road rage".
"I understand when emotion takes over. Usually in these incidents it's the first out of the vehicle who is at fault. It's behaviour that's never welcome."
On the assault charge, Gorst was convicted and fined $600.
