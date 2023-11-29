Bega District News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Merimbula driver convicted, fined for road rage assault

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A motorist who let his emotions get the better of him has been fined for assaulting a motorcycle rider in Merimbula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.