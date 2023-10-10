A week after the fire broke out at Coolagolite, RFS liaison Marty Webster says there had been no further reports of property losses, but that firefighters continue to actively work on several several hotspots in the area.
Two homes in the Cuttagee/Murrah area are confirmed to have been lost in the bushfire that broke out on Tuesday, October 3.
Four homes were initially reported late Wednesday during a visit to the area by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Chris Minns and RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers.
However, by Thursday, further assessment had revised that figure to two homes and two large sheds - along with more than 7200 hectares of farmland and bush.
"It could've been so much worse," Commissioner Rogers said.
Mr Webster said backburning operations and other strategic activities were continuing this week in order to contain the fire.
"There's also been some additional smoke and that's due to some backburning operations we're conducting. We are trying to bring the fire to places where we can better control it," Mr Webster said.
"It's a hard slog from now on, monitoring control lines, rolling over smoldering logs to put them out - the not so sexy side of firefighting.
"It's not always exciting, but it's vitally important - especially with this early season fire," he said.
"Late in the season we can look to autumn weather patterns and rainfall to assist in putting out fires like this.
"But with an October fire, now we are going to see more hot days so it's critical we get all that mopping up done.
"Although there's that large black area [on Hazards Near Me] there are still pockets of unburnt country, and even without an outbreak of fire, all it takes is for a smoldering tree to fall into there to spark another one."
Firefighters on the ground continue to be supported by the RFS Chinook, which can carry 10,000 litres of water and has remarkably short turnaround times," Mr Webster said.
