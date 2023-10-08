WIRES working to rescue wildlife caught in Coolagolite bushfire

Wildlife rescuers have been working hard to check for and assist injured wildlife in the wake of last week's bushfire.
Following Tuesday's bushfire at Cuttagee, Janine Green from WIRES Far South East was called out to two properties that had been severely burnt.
With reports of between 15 to 20 eastern grey kangaroos suffering burns, Ms Green, the WIRES emergency response team leader, called in Gary Henderson to assist.
Seven of the kangaroos were sedated and taken into care and will be assessed by Bermagui vets.
READ ALSO:
Ms Green thanked Shane of Platinum Traffic Services for escorting her through the bushfire zone to the property where the kangaroos were injured.
More injured wildlife had been called in so they were planning to return to the bushfire zone over the weekend to check.
So far wombats, kangaroos, possums and bandicoots have been reported to WIRES as severely burnt in the blaze that also destroyed two homes and more than 6500 hectares of property and bushland.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.