"In regional areas we don't get to share our creative talents at something like Wanderer that often," Belinda Rosenbaum said.
She is the creative brain behind a recycled clothing event at Wanderer entitled 'I wear Wanderer'.
The idea of getting a new outfit or maybe a funky addition to your existing outfit, dovetails nicely into Wanderer's philosophy of being environmental conscious and as sustainable as possible.
It's about self expression and getting an experience that breaks away from the everyday.- Belinda Rosebaum
Belinda has scoured the backs of wardrobes and op shops for interesting fabrics and some clothing.
On arrival at the creative station you can pick out something to embellish with sparkles, lace or whatever takes your fancy. It could be a pair of wings are just what's needed or a cape. The half circles of fabric can easily transform into a skirt or a wrap.
OTHER WANDERER NEWS:
There's even an opportunity to do your own fabric printing with help on hand to show you how.
If something needs a bit of alteration or some sewing, a couple of sewing experts are also available to help you produce a special look.
The idea was very much Belinda's who pitched it to artistic director Ian Pidd.
"I felt there's enough of us of the calibre and professionalism to contribute to Wanderer," Belinda said.
"This is a new idea for Wanderer. You can create your own festival gear using repurposed textiles and thrift shop finds from local op shops. We're transforming things that have one life to another use," Belinda said.
"It's about self expression and getting an experience that breaks away from the everyday," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Belinda was very proud of finding two sewing machines at the famous Green Shed in Canberra.
"You can BYO your own clothes to embellish but we also have tee shirts, caps, skirts, wings and headresses."
The station is open 11am to 3pm during the festival and is free and no bookings are required. Everyone who gets involved is encouraged to take part in the fashion show on Sunday with music (by Merimbula School of Music) and dancing all part of an immersive experience.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.