Peep behind the scenes at the Wanderer festival in the Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:39pm
Paul Heffernan at the sewing machine in the Wanderer decoration shed. Picture by Denise Dion
Tucked away in an uninteresting shed on the Pambula sports ground, there's paint, rolls of fabric and volunteers who are creating something special for Wanderer.

