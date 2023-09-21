Tucked away in an uninteresting shed on the Pambula sports ground, there's paint, rolls of fabric and volunteers who are creating something special for Wanderer.
With a Wanderer poster on the wall to give suggestions on colour, volunteers are painting signage for the festival.
At the other end of the shed templates are being used to cut multiple shapes out of lengths of bright and sometimes sparkly cloth. They will be used to make a giant soft chandelier that will be located on one of the stages.
Under the guidance of designer Rebecca Rutter, who is usually based in Bristol in the UK, multiple activities will come together to give Wanderer its special look.
