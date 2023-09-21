Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lonnie Holley creates new songs about Bega Valley for Wanderer Festival

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US star Lonnie Holley is set to create songs inspired by the Bega Valley for Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied.
US star Lonnie Holley is set to create songs inspired by the Bega Valley for Wanderer Festival. Picture supplied.

It's one thing for artists to visit an area before a performance to prepare for audience engagement, it's another to create new songs out it and then perform them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.