It's one thing for artists to visit an area before a performance to prepare for audience engagement, it's another to create new songs out it and then perform them.
United States Alabama artist Lonnie Holley said he was looking forward to explore the Bega Valley, to get a feel of the place and people before performing at Wanderer Festival on Saturday, September 30.
"My inspiration will mostly be drawn by what I'm experiencing, seeing and the people I'm meeting," he said.
Mr Holley said he never played the same song twice, so the music he'll be performing at Wanderer will be new songs he has created for the festival in collaboration with his band.
"Every place has got a personality and I'll be looking to see how people are getting along and how we are advancing on the planet," he said.
Mr Holley said he liked to take in his surroundings and people's feelings about the planet into his song-making process prior to a performance, which he looked forward to sharing with audiences at Wanderer.
"I hope it allows people to think about humanity's experiences on earth, to be grateful for it and for some people to think, 'wow I never thought about it that way before'," he said.
Mr Holley said he hadn't been back to Australia to perform since 2019 and was looking forward to returning and discovering the Far South Coast.
"I'm looking forward to coming to Wanderer and I appreciate the opportunity," he said.
Wanderer founder Simon Daly said he was looking forward to seeing Mr Holley perform at the festival.
"His music is gospel, powerful and moving, so I think he'll be an absolutely captivating artist to see," he said.
Mr Daly said the line-up this year featured more international acts and a bigger arts program which he was excited about.
"In some ways it's just a different shift to last year, where we had so much pressure to put something together in 16 weeks whereas this time we've had the time to really focus on what's on the ground and deepening our arts program," he said.
