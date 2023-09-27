Associate professor at the University of Wollongong Michelle Voyer said that a report on the community consultations around kelp farm trials on the Far South Coast could be expected by the end of this year.
On September 14 a public consultation was held in Eden which was attended by about 40 people including members of the community, representatives of the commercial fishing industry and traditional owners.
The group heard first from Christopher Ride of Auskelp who would like to have a trial site in Disaster Bay.
Mr Ride believes kelp farming would offer a way of regenerating the kelp which has greatly diminished and provide a new ocean-based farm business for the product which is much in demand.
However it is an industry at a very early stage and Mr Ride would need to prepare an environmental impact statement before any trial.
Ms Voyer was attending as a researcher in the public consultation process.
An earlier consultation at Bermagui had seen opposition to the idea but the Eden meeting was quite a positive interaction, Ms Voyer said.
"From a research perspective is was really good and gave us ideas about the social and environmental impacts that need to be considered."
Ms Voyer said that there had been some opposition from commercial fishers involved in an active gummy shark fishery in the potential trial area.
"But we also got some really positive feedback from the community, such as recreational fishers who saw real positives particularly for Eden with its maritime heritage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"In Eden there was a mix of views and while some had concerns, there was quite a lot of excitement and an openess to working with the developers from some parts of the commercial fishing industry," Ms Voyer said.
She said that with the abalone industry suffering from the loss of kelp, there were potential avenues to explore for both parties.
"Some conservation organisations are really concerned about the loss of kelp too."
Ms Voyer said they were also talking to traditional owners who indicated they were keen to keep talking about the project.
"It is imperative that First Nations people are involved," she said.
Potential whale entanglement was one issue raised although Ms Voyer said it was an issue that other sea farming industries had to deal with and which they did through onsite and remote monitoring.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.