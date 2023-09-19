Bega District News
Police investigate fires on Far South Coast

Denise Dion
Updated September 19 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:12pm
Emergency services rush to Eden's Aslings Beach on Tuesday, September 19 after a fire started and warning level had been increased to catastrophic. Picture by James Parker
Bega detectives are understood to be investigating a number of fires that have started recently in fairly remote areas of the Bega Valley.

