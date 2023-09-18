Bega District News
Schools close doors following Rural Fire Service advice on extreme weather

By Staff Writers
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:20am, first published September 18 2023 - 7:44pm
Classrooms in four Eurobodalla Schools will be empty on September 19 as they close following advice from the Department of Education and Rural Fire Service about extreme weather. File photo.
Seven Eurobodalla schools will keep the doors closed on Tuesday, September 19 with concerns about extreme heat and windy conditions forecast.

