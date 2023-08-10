Former Bega High student Alanna Dummett is all set to make her NRLW debut this weekend with the Canberra Raiders.
Just a week ago, Dummett, 19, was elevated into the club's top 24 squad following Felice Quinlan's season-ending ankle injury.
Then when the playing list was released for this weekend's NRLW clash with Illawarra, Dummett was sitting proudly in the centres at number four.
Originally from Bega, Dummett has worked through the Raiders' system in recent years, playing two seasons of Tarsha Gale Cup in 2021 and 2022, including being captain of the side last year.
Her father, Bega Roosters club president Phillip Dummett said the whole family, and club, were incredibly proud of the work she had put in.
Dummett has also made a strong impression on her clubmates.
In pre-game interviews this week, both Tommaya Kelly-Sines and Tara Reinke talked up Dummett as a fantastic addition to the side.
Kelly-Sines previously played with Dummett in club football with the Mounties, the team that won the 2023 NSW Women's Premiership earlier this year..
"I'm excited for Alanna. She played at club level with Mounties and to see her come so far. She's trained really hard this whole year and to finally get an opportunity to play in the NRLW, it's awesome to see," Kelly-Sines told Raiders media.
"You know, she brings character that's for sure, but hard work and that never-giving-up ability. So I'm very proud of Alanna."
Reinke was also excited for Dummett's NRLW debut.
"I'm actually really excited for her. Her speed and everything that we'll have out there, because she gasses me in everything that we do.
"So just her speed, character and just how she gets around the girls, that will be exciting for her."
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said while it was unfortunate to see Quinlan miss the remainder of the season following her recent surgery, he was excited to see Dummett join the top squad.
