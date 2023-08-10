Bega District News
Canberra Raiders NRLW coach, players share excitement over Alanna Dummett debut

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:25pm
Former Bega High student Alanna Dummett is all set to make her NRLW debut this weekend with the Canberra Raiders.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

