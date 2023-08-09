Eden will be banking on a big and vocal home crowd when the Tigers host this weekend's Group 16 qualifying semi finals.
Both the first grade and reserves finished the season as minor premiers, earning a week off and the hosting rights to the qualifiers this Sunday, August 13.
First grade captain-coach Adrian Purtel said the break gave players the opportunity for extra training sessions in preparation for a big game against close rival Merimbula-Pambula.
"We're looking to be nice and refreshed an ready to play a big one on Sunday," Purtel told ACM.
"The extra training sessions were a good opportunity to focus on all the things that have been going well for us all season so we're ready to get the job done again on Sunday."
Purtel acknowledged previous results between the two sides were in the Tigers' favour, but that there was always more at stake during finals footy.
""It doesn't always count what happened earlier in the season.
"I know if I was in a team that lost, I would come out the next time with hunger in the belly so it's going to be a big game.
"We love playing at home in front of a big crowd - we have a great following.
"There's definitely a good vide around the club and the support around town is outstanding."
Meanwhile the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs made it through to the qualifying finals after a strong victory over Tathra at the weekend.
The major semi final, between second and third on the 2023 season ladder, was played on the Bulldogs' home turf at Pambula.
Toroa Rapana crossed in just the third minute to get the game underway, and Joseph Elton in the ninth, the Bulldogs leading from start to finish in the 34-16 victory over the Sea Eagles.
Just 20 minutes into the game and the home side was up 18-0, before the Sea Eagles began to find their feet to get two tries of their own.
Just before the half-time siren sounded a scuffle broke out that saw both Tathra centre Declan Bower-Scott and Merimbula halfback Brooklyn Herewini binned for 10 minutes each. James Bower-Scott was able to slot the resulting penalty goal to head to the break down 18-12, but with some momentum at the Sea Eagles' backs.
However, it was again all the Bulldogs' way early in the second half, with a try to Grant Moon four minutes in and one apiece to Luke Rixon and Hank Jennedy before Tathra winger Cody Preo could snatch one back.
Team manager Roger Foote said the Dogs would be focusing on recovery this week at training and making sure to "get into the right head space".
"All the hard work's been done at this point, they've put in the hard yards," he said.
"Eden is a good team. We'll look at the film and make adjustments if needed, but worrying about the opposition is not a good practice.
"You can't control what they do - we can only control what we do ourselves."
Foote said Eden always had a good turnout and vocal crowd "which is fun - it's classic rugby league".
Meanwhile Tathra will get another opportunity to continue in the finals series when it takes on Narooma.
The Devils won the hard way, with an epic against the Snowy River Bears that ended with a golden point field goal after 98 minutes.
Locked at 32-all at full time, the teams went into 10 minutes of extra time.
When Nathan Deaves crossed for a try two minutes into the extra period it was looking good for the visitors.
However, Liam Rankin's 89th minute try and Brendon Tauki's conversion equaliser right on the siren had the Bears' home crowd on their feet.
The golden point tussle lasted a further eight minutes before Narooma's Clint Wright found the space and line for his game-winning field goal, 39-38.
The winner of Eden and Merimbula - at George Brown Oval on Sunday, August 13 - will earn the first spot in the grand final.
Then it will be the loser of that game to play the winner of Tathra v Narooma for the second.
Elimination semi-finals, Saturday, August 12
Tathra Country Club
Qualifying semi-finals, Sunday, August 13
George Brown Oval Eden
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.