Eden to face Merimbula-Pambula in Group 16's qualifying final battle of the titans

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:08am
Eden will be banking on a big and vocal home crowd when the Tigers host this weekend's Group 16 qualifying semi finals.

