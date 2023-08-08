Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Nine Circles Distillery celebrate major wins in the industry

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine Circles Distillery- meet the three faces behind the business: Cat Coathup, Jason Ball and Ben Coathup. Picture by Kanoona Kaptures.
Nine Circles Distillery- meet the three faces behind the business: Cat Coathup, Jason Ball and Ben Coathup. Picture by Kanoona Kaptures.

When three lifelong friends set out to launch their own distillery business on the Far South Coast, they never imagined their passion and love for it would lead them to creating award winning spirits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.