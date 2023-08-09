Although dealing with a heatwave and the prospect of a typhoon, a group of Scouts from Cobargo on the NSW Far South Coast "are having a ball" during the disrupted World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.
Five young members from 1st Cobargo Scouts along with leaders Louise Allery and Graham Parr left for South Korea on July 28-29.
They, along with an estimated 45,000 participants from around the globe, descended on the country for the huge gathering and celebration of the Scouting movement.
However the Jamboree had to be interrupted with news of a typhoon bearing down on the country's south-west where they were staying.
The South Korean government said as of Tuesday, Australian time, the majority of the teenage Scouts and their leaders had been evacuated into the capital Seoul and surrounding regions.
However, far from ruining the experience, a relative of one of Cobargo's young Scouts said "they were having a ball" and making the most of the situation.
Jan Whyte is the Cobargo Cubs leader and grandmother of one of the Scouts at the Jamboree.
She said she had been getting constant updates and Snapchat photos from her grandson, showing off their hotel rooms in Seoul and the views of the city they were now enjoying instead of the tent city one would expect at a Jamboree.
"Our Aussie kids are in little apartments in Seoul and apparently they are pretty high up. He said it's 'awesome' there," Ms Whyte told ACM.
"The South Korean government and tourism people are putting on lots of activities and free things for them to do, making sure they're still getting the full cultural experience."
The Jamboree has been marred by illness and criticism by some contingents over the conditions being faced by the youngsters due to the soaring heat.
"The Aussie kids have all done well coping with the heat though," Ms Whyte said.
"Our last Jamboree was in South Australia in a heatwave, so we know what to expect!"
Ms Whyte said not everyone was as prepared.
"Louise said one UK kid came by their tent in a singlet top, no hat, red hair and no sunscreen.
"So many were not wearing hats. It's no wonder a lot were being treated for heat exhaustion.
"I feel sorry for the organisers. They couldn't have predicted a typhoon.
"But leave it our Aussie kids to make anything into an adventure."
Some of the contingent are scheduled to arrive back in Australia this weekend, while others have signed on to a post-Jamboree tour, sure to result in plenty more stories and adventures to share upon their return.
