Campfire, vandalism delaying iconic Tathra Wharf restoration

Remnants of a campfire in the recently restored stockyards at the Tathra Wharf have raised concerns with residents and the council.
The fire is the latest in a strong of reported vandalism and trespassing incidents at the heritage-listed wharf as it undergoes significant redevelopment.
Bega Valley Shire Council's director of assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane, said this incident, which was extremely close to the new post and rail fence, was a real concern.
"If the fence caught fire, it could very easily have spread to the wharf building, which would have gone up like a bonfire," Mr Macfarlane said.
"This incident is the latest in an ongoing series impacting the wharf restoration project and public safety.
"We're experiencing parking in the dedicated turning zone and dogs on the wharf despite clear signage.
"We've also had people using socket spanners and wire cutters to trespass on to the other side of the fenced-off areas where the restoration works are being carried out and 'No Access' signage has been removed from the temporary fencing."
Mr McFarlane said council was calling for assistance from the Tathra community and visitors to the iconic wharf to report incidents to the local police as soon as possible.
"The wharf restoration project is very important to the Tathra community and the rest of the shire. These incidents are unnecessary and cause delays," he said.
If anyone sees any suspicious activity on or around the Tathra Wharf, call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online here.
