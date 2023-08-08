Bega District News
Far South Coast Legacy members torch bearers in Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023

Updated August 8 2023
Pat de Gelder and Elaine Heath of Far South Coast Legacy who will take part on Legacy's Centenary Torch Relay 2023. Picture by Denise Dion
As part of Legacy's 100 years of supporting the partners and children of veterans, a commemorative Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 is taking place.

