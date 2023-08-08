As part of Legacy's 100 years of supporting the partners and children of veterans, a commemorative Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 is taking place.
After beginning in Pozieres, France on April 23, the centenary torch travelled to London and is now making its way around all 44 Legacy Clubs in Australia.
Two representatives of Far South Coast Legacy whose parent club is Queanbeyan Eden-Monaro, Pat de Gelder and Elaine Heath, are torch bearers in the Queanbeyan section of the torch relay on Wednesday, August 9.
They will both carry the torch but for different sections of the route. As they meet up with the next torch bearers the flame will be passed on. They have been chosen for their long standing involvement with Legacy.
"It's a 10 kilometre circuit and we will each do 500 metres, Pat said.
"We will have three defence personnel behind us representing the army, navy and air force."
Pat and Elaine are both excited to be taking part.
"We applied two years ago to take part and then it was officially launched before Anzac Day last year. We were both very excited to get our uniforms. There will be a reception at the Queanbeyan Legacy office afterwards," Pat said.
The relay includes people in wheelchairs and a 100-year-old, Elaine said.
Legacy was established in 1923 and founded on a promise made from one digger to another - to "look after the missus and the kids".
It supports those who have seen their loved ones serve in wars from World War 1 and World War 2, to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Many never made the journey home and others returned bearing the physical and mental scars of war.
Legacy also supports the families of those who may have died many years after serving the nation.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
