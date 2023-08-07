State government asks for feedback from Bega Valley arts and creative groups

Members of Bega's arts and creative sectors are being asked to provide their views to help guide the establishment of the first all-encompassing Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy for NSW.
Consultation is underway across the state, taking a "new look" at arts, culture, and the creative industries and the roadshow of town hall meetings makes it to Bega on Monday, August 7.
An open town hall meeting will be held at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Zingel Place.
To guide the conversation, the NSW government has released its discussion paper, A New Look at Culture with three considerations for the sector to respond to:
To read the discussion paper, register to attend the town hall and submit your feedback, visit www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/arts-culture-creative-industries-policy
Minister for the Arts, John Graham said the government was writing a new strategy to support and guide growth across the arts, culture and creative industries and wanted to know what's working, what's not working and what are the big, bold ideas for the future.
"This consultation is an important opportunity for the sector to participate in the discovery of a new culture for this state, to identify community-specific issues, share lived experiences and offer ideas and solutions to bring the cultural economy to life," Mr Graham said.
"The NSW Government is focused on propelling the state forward to grow the arts, culture, and creative industries, and position the sector as a larger part of our state's story, economy and identity," he said.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland urged those in the sector to contribute their insights.
"If you can't make it in person, I encourage you to have your voice heard by joining one of the online discussions or submitting your feedback through the NSW Government's Have Your Say website," Dr Holland said.
A New Look at Culture - Town Hall Forum - Bega/Yuin
WHERE: Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Zingel Place, Bega NSW 2550
WHEN: Monday 7 August 12.00pm-2.00pm
