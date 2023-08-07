Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Club Sapphire CEO says club is the only location for hotel conferencing in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CEO of Club Sapphire Damien Foley has said the club's site for the proposed seven storey hotel and conferencing facility is the only one in Merimbula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.