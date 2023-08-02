Every night there are homeless sleeping rough but the complexities of defining what is a portable dwelling is preventing crisis accommodation from being used.
The situation has been the cause of frustration between the Social Justice Advocates (SJA) who want to install expandable, portable units on private land in Eden, and Bega Valley Shire Council.
Mick Brosnan of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast said there had been 14 months of semantics and talk about definitions of caravans.
"Every night we have 18 caravans and six units - 44 to 46 people accommodated. We're only a tiny charity and we've still got heaps of homeless to cater for out there," Mr Brosnan said.
"The units offer better quality and dignity and although we have private property owners happy to have the units on their land the council is arguing the units are not caravans," he said.
Council's director of community, environment and planning Emily Harrison said most developments need a DA. However as part of the Local Government Act, council can be the consent authority for a manufactured home or caravan.
The SJA purchased expandable homes that are transported on a trailer from Same Day Granny Flats believing they could use them as crisis accommodation but there has been debate over their legal status.
Ms Harrison said having no standard for portable housing made it very difficult.
"As the certifier we can't set the rules for the standard against which we certify," Ms Harrison said.
She said with no standards, there was nothing to say the homes were safe.
Mr Brosnan said the community supported the SJA in what they were doing. "We've got to overcome this debate over the terminology," he said.
The expandable homes cost $35,000 but tiny homes cost $70,000 and the SJASC is trying to use the community's donations to best effect.
In an effort to move the discussion forward Cr Cathy Griff put up a motion for council staff to press the state government for a clear definition of what constitutes a "moveable dwelling" and clarification of terms such as "portable device for human habitation" and "tiny home" under the current legislation'
Cr Griff asked staff to investigate the legality and pathways available to make exceptions to the legislation regarding transportable homes in specific crisis situations for a defined and limited period.
"Like much of Australia, Bega Valley is suffering a housing crisis. We have an undersupply of affordable housing especially for low-income renters. There are scant options for those facing homelessness," Cr Griff said.
"The state government is aware of the issue and is looking at definitions of moveable dwellings. We know we have people sleeping in cars, it's shameful. We have to throw everything we can at it," Cr Griff said.
She said that there was a nine month timeline on the state government's investigation of the issue but in the meantime people were homeless this cold winter and the SJA was one of the very few places they could go.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
