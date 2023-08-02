Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega Valley Shire Council motion urges NSW Government to clarify terms so homeless can be legally housed

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every night there are homeless sleeping rough but the complexities of defining what is a portable dwelling is preventing crisis accommodation from being used.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.