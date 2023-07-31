Four people from the Far South Coast will be heading to Thailand in August to represent Australia at the World Dragon Boat Championships.
For Gill McCallum of Merimbula Water Dragons, it is the second time she has been selected and she will join Therese Holgate, Ross Galvin and Julie Salter of Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club.
It is the fifth year running that Merimbula Water Dragons has seen at least one of its paddlers representing Australia in the Auroras dragon boat paddling crew.
To be considered for selection, applicants were tested through planking, push ups, sit ups, pull ups and by paddling a dragon boat weighing around 270 kilograms, by themselves over 200 metres.
Following selection in February, training began in earnest with three gym sessions a week, one cardio session and three on water sessions.
The gym work has been about building strength and endurance including 15 repetitons of 50 kilograms on the bench press.
"It's about strengthening the back and core areas. We modify the lat pull-downs to emphasise the rotation needed and to use the core," Gill said.
The regular cardio work includes running, rowing and jumping jacks.
"It's important to work on the cardio in readiness for adapting to the heat and humidity we'll be racing in," Gill said.
She is heading out a couple of days earlier to help acclimatise.
Therese Holgate said each team member had to send in a weekly report on their on and off water training.
"The on water program has seen our paddlers train in Canberra and Sydney to get together with other Auroras. The cold hasn't dampened their enthusiasm and training has been intense but still enjoyable," Therese said.
One of the tests Auroras must take is a modified rower or erg to show their best time over 500m. At 2 minutes 34 seconds Gill was top woman and eighth overall in the entire male and female senior C (over 60) squad of 67.
"I actually like the training part as much as the racing. I know I'm a stronger and better paddler for it. The boat just flies and that's such a great feeling," Gill said.
She recently completed a high intensity one day camp at Pittwater where they trained over 21 kilometres alongside the U16 and U18s.
"What other sport could you be training alongside 12-74 year-olds. We all hopped in the boats together; it was a really unique experience," Gill said.
The world championships will include 200, 500, 1000 and 2000 metre races, in mens, womens and mixed categories.
"I'm really looking forward to going as a team. It's just such a great experience."
The team has two days of training in Thailand before the World Championships. The opening ceremony is on Monday, August 7 followed by six days of racing.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
