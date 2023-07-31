Bega District News
Merimbula's Gill McCallum heads to the World Dragon Boat Championships, Thailand

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Gill McCallum, proud to be wearing the green and gold. Picture by Denise Dion
Gill McCallum, proud to be wearing the green and gold. Picture by Denise Dion

Four people from the Far South Coast will be heading to Thailand in August to represent Australia at the World Dragon Boat Championships.

