Female councillors win the day on tree planting

In a clear slpit between the male and female councillors of Bega Valley Shire, trees were the winners.
Councillors were looking at the finalisation of a draft policy on trees and vegetation in urban areas on council managed public land and a nature strip planting guideline.
The staff recommendation was for councillors to adopt the policies and procedures but Cr Cathy Griff saw an opportunity to further the cause of tree planting, especially with National Tree Planting Day on July 31.
Cr Griff, seconded by Cr Helen O'Neil proposed in addition to adopting the policies that had been on exhibition, that staff investigate relevant local government strategies for enhancing shade in main town centres through increasing tree coverage, something to be reported back to councillors by the end of 2023.
But Cr Mitchell Nadin said it was a policy that was needed not a strategy.
In response Cr O'Neil said it showed council was responding to stark situation.
"We in local government are on the front line of climate change," she said.
Cr Griff said it didn't matter what it was called, "you either agree with it or not".
"The idea of this is so urgent. I think what we've seen around the world, where people have to go to libraries to cool off, it's urgent," Cr Griff said.
She cited the example of the Woolworths car park at Bermagui where she said "there was not a tree in sight".
She urged councillors to get behind the proposal, especially in light of the extremes being seen in the European summer.
In the end it was the women who carried the motion with Crs Griff, O'Neil, Robin, Seckold and Wright voting for and Crs Nadin, Porter, Allan and Fitzpatrick voting against.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
