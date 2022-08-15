Bega District News
Our People
Watch

Crisis accommodation units installed in Bega by Social Justice Advocates, crew of volunteers

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
As volunteers set up crisis accommodation in Bega on Friday, there was already talk about the families ready to move in as soon as the units were ready.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

