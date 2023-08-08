The Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast have put out an urgent plea on social media for help with caravans in good condition but no longer needed.
Despite having multiple caravans and crisis units the SJA is under pressure to find more to help the homeless in the Bega Valley.
"Even with 18 caravans and our six crisis caravan units supporting about 50 people tonight, I had three calls for help just today, Mick Brosnan of the SJA said on Monday evening, August 7.
The SJA has managed to secure a donated caravan which is coming all the way from the Rotary Club of Hall in the ACT but that too has already been allocated, Mr Brosnan said.
"We need to support our local community as best we can and if there are caravans out there in good condition but no longer needed, we could really use them," Mr Brosnan said.
The urgent call for caravans comes in Homelessness Week as the St Vincent de Paul Society reported increasing requests for assistance.
Contact the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast here.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
