Crown Lands seeks to clarify situation on Eden's Nullica Lodge

Following the debate over the future of Nullica Lodge aged care facility and community fears of a change of use, ACM understands NSW Crown Lands is contacting RSL LifeCare, the current lessees of the property, to seek further clarification.
It has been more than 18 months since Roy Wotton Gardens (Nullica Lodge) aged care facility closed.
There has been frustration that Nullica Lodge has sat empty while there are community members in need of a home and shelter.
The site is currently held under lease by RSL LifeCare from Crown Lands for "Hostel for Older and Disabled People".
ACM understands that this definition provides a substantial reduction in lease costs.
Rumours have circulated in the community about a possible change of use for the building although ACM understands no request has been received by Crown Lands from RSL LifeCare.
Should RSL LifeCare want to change the use of the land there is a formal process.
It would need to initiate a request to change the purpose, transfer or surrender the lease before any change occurs.
If the lease was surrendered the Department of Planning and Environment would then undertake a land allocation assessment to determine potential alternate land uses for the site.
The Eden community would be dead against any change of use for Nullica Lodge.- Carina Severs, manager at the Eden Community Access Centre
Community engagement on how the public's use and enjoyment of Crown land is covered by the Crown Lands Community Engagement Strategy. The level of engagement would depend on the nature and extent on how any change would affect the public's use and enjoyment of the Crown land.
In addition, any proposed change would be subject to planning approvals and public exhibition processes that may apply under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013.
Manager at the Eden Community Access Centre Carina Severa said it was good to hear there was a proper consultation process although the community did not want to see a change of use.
"We would like to see it retained under the hostel category and used for independent living for over 55s. It would help with homelessness and community housing issues," Ms Severs said.
"We would like to amalgamate rooms to make them into bedsits with a kitchenette but still utilising common areas and the industrial kitchen as a separate resource," she said.
The aged care home poses a condundrum for RSL LifeCare as it isn't equipped for modern high needs aged care. This is increasingly the default option in aged care, as people choose to remain in their own homes for longer, only moving into aged care homes when they can no longer live independently.
Retro-fitting would be costly and then there is the question of staffing. Shortages of aged care staff are well-documented with providers bringinging overseas workers into Australia to fill vacancies.
In the meantime the facility, which was funded by the community, sits empty while RSL LifeCare works through its options for the building.
