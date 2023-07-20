Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Crown Lands looks for clarification from RSL LifeCare on empty Eden aged care home

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crown Lands seeks to clarify situation on Eden's Nullica Lodge
Crown Lands seeks to clarify situation on Eden's Nullica Lodge

Following the debate over the future of Nullica Lodge aged care facility and community fears of a change of use, ACM understands NSW Crown Lands is contacting RSL LifeCare, the current lessees of the property, to seek further clarification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.