Close to the mussel farm in Twofold Bay there's a two hectare site where Christopher Ride of Auskelp is seeding golden kelp to see how fast, and how well, what he calls the gold bars of the sea, will grow.
Known as the forests of the ocean, kelp is a high value source of omega 3s, absorbs carbon, reduces ocean acidification, is used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, is a food source for cattle and could be turned into a bio-plastic.
But kelp volumes are diminishing, in some areas by as much as 90 per cent and kelp collection is via a licence and only from stormcast plants.
Kelp could be the new frontier in aquaculture for the Far South Coast with three large test sites planned but unavailable until environmental impact statements and community consultation have concluded.
Mr Ride's large site is 200 hectares in Disaster Bay. Jo Lane of Sea Health Products has two sites, one off Bermagui and the other off Haycock Point, near the entrance to Pambula Lake.
As a diver Mr Ride said he has seen diminishing kelp numbers due to increasing ocean temperatures. Like Ms Lane he wants to grow more kelp by seeding it onto ropes in the ocean and "letting the ocean do its thing".
"This is the forest of the ocean we're talking about and when they start dying out we have a problem," Mr Ride said.
Known as regenerative farming, it is considered one of the most sustainable forms of aquaculture. It involves the natural environment providing the inputs needed for growth, allowing stock to grow on its own using natural food sources and conditions.
There are 50 countries around the world farming seaweed but Australia is not one of them at this stage. However a lot of consultation must take place before anything an happen.
Mr Ride is frustrated with the amount and level of red tape he must negotiate.
"In NSW there's no provision to fast track anything related to kelp. We go through the same process as a company wanting to build an offshore oil platform," he said.
"Anything in the ocean is classed as a State Significant Development and that's good in one way but a really natural process like this needs support."
Ms Lane and Mr Ride are collaborating with researchers from the Blue Economy CRC (Cooperative Research Centre) and University of Wollongong to see how Indigenous, community and economic values can inform the emerging seaweed farming sector and evolving shellfish farming in waters off the south coast of NSW.
The study of kelp is one of the key subjects on the radar for the Blue Economy CRC.
"Globally, understanding the role of kelp in nature-positive solutions to climate and food security challenges is driving innovation into large-scale farming operations, and research into sending carbon to the seafloor, de-acidifying oceans and supplying oxygen to surrounding waters," the organisation said.
One of the considerations is growing kelp alongside mussel farms because of the high nutrient value of kelp.
The project will examine the potential to further develop nature-based, feed-free aquaculturewith a particular focus on kelp and shellfish farming.
"We are working alongside existing aquaculture proponents, stakeholders and Indigenous rights holders, as well as members of the community to explore and unpack the opportunities for the development of kelp and mussel farming aquaculture in the local area. This will include an examination of potential social and economic benefits and impacts associated with the growth of this industry," the Blue Economy CRC said.
A series of community focused activities and events are planned including a phone-based survey and open community information sessions, one of which will be in Eden in August.
Ms Lane will give a talk at U3A Tura Beach on July 21 at 2pm with a survey afterwards. The University of Wollongong is open to talking with interested groups and suggested people should first head to the website at blueecomonycrc.com.au for more information.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
