Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Geneticist to share insights into Eden's famous killer whale Old Tom

Updated July 20 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Learn about Old Tom and the Sapphire Coast's killer whales from a special visitor to the Eden Killer Whale Museum next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.