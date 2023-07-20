Learn about Old Tom and the Sapphire Coast's killer whales from a special visitor to the Eden Killer Whale Museum next week.
Almost a year ago, Isabella Reeves, a PhD candidate from Flinders University and the Cetacean Research Centre (WA) visited the museum and drilled Old Tom in the hopes of sequencing his DNA.
The only killer whale geneticist in Australasia, Ms Reeves undertook DNA lab work in Norway to untangle her ground-breaking research into Old Tom, collaborating with a global team of dolphin and whale experts.
Endeavoring to unravel the history of the Eden killer whales, the work provides new insight into the unique partnership between humans and killer whales at Twofold Bay.
Old Tom died almost a century ago and his and his family's secrets are still being discovered.
Ms Reeves was excited to share her results and will be presenting her novel insights into the evolutionary history of the Killers of Eden at 6.30pm on July 26 at the Eden Killer Whale Museum.
Head along to see what new discoveries her research brings to our community's history.
Entry is free, but attendees should secure a ticket via Ticketbrite as space is limited.
This event has been generously funded by Regional Arts Australia.
