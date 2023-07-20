Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Winter produce to warm your soul at Nethercote seasonal market

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nethercote Produce Market is held just four times a year, on the fourth Saturday of January, April, July and October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.