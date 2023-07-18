It's been a year of significant challenges for the Bega Roosters - but there's still reason to celebrate this weekend.
Sunday, July 23, will see all four grades playing a home game at the Bega Rec Ground in the penultimate round of the regular season.
For the Roosters' first grade and reserves, that means the second-last game for the year given they will not be making the finals.
It's a tough end given Bega first grade started the year as the reigning Group 16 premier.
However, several player retirements and a slew of injuries took their toll and meant the Roosters were up against the wall right from the start.
To their credit they never gave up, even when there was talk of withdrawing the club's first grade side from the competition mid-season - an unprecedented situation for a premiership-defending side and a decision that was sadly taken by the similarly challenged Moruya Sharks.
It's not all gloomy skies though, as on Sunday the club is rallying the troops and celebrating its sponsors and Old Boys fraternity.
All sponsors of the Bega Roosters, as well as members of the Old Boys, are invited to the clubhouse where a light lunch will be provided on game day.
However the highlight of the day will be first grade playing in custom jerseys to raise money and awareness for Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).
GBS is an illness that affected first grade coach Cameron Vazzoler at the end of last year. It's a rare disorder where the body's immune system attacks nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.
Vazzoler's diagnosis only weeks after he held aloft the Group 16 premiership shield came as a terrible shock to the star player and his club.
Initially unable to even walk, nine months on Vazzler told ACM this week he was back at work and in the gym as his recovery continued.
"I'm feeling not too bad at the moment. Things are coming along," he said.
"It's slow, but constantly improving. I'd say I'm back to about 70 or 80 per cent strength now - I even started running again just recently."
Vazzoler said the club's decision to create custom jerseys and auction them off to raise money for GBS research came as a shock - "but it speaks volumes for the club and who's part of it".
The special jerseys to be worn during Bega's first grade game against Cooma will be auctioned off afterwards during a function at the Grand Hotel, with all proceeds going to the GBS Foundation.
Vazzoler said it was "awesome" the club was doing this and putting a positive light at the end of such a challenging year.
"It's been a big effort from everyone to get through this year. The boys have stuck through the challenges, with the younger lads playing under 18s as well as firsts.
"All that holds us in good stead for next year though."
Vazzoler said Sunday's sponsor day and Old Boys reunion was shaping up to be a big one for the club and he looked forward to a large home crowd - and perhaps even a first grade victory to add to the celebrations.
Under 18s kick off at 10.30am against the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs, before league tag at 12pm and reserves at 1pm, both against Cooma.
The first grade Roosters v Stallions contest starts at 2.30pm with the jersey auction and entertainment to follow at the Grand Hotel.
In the weekend's other Group 16 first grade games, Batemans Bay will host Narooma on Saturday, and Eden is at home to Merimbula-Pambula Sunday.
Bombala, Tathra and Snowy River all have the bye.
