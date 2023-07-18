Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Adventure All Stars TV series premieres this week, raising millions for Australian charities

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wait is nearly over for fans of Adventure All Stars, with the third season of the "socially conscious" television travel show premiering on Friday, July 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.