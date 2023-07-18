The wait is nearly over for fans of Adventure All Stars, with the third season of the "socially conscious" television travel show premiering on Friday, July 21.
Filmed in breathtaking locations across Australia and New Zealand, each of the seven 60-minute episodes allows viewers the opportunity to experience incredible destinations through the eyes of an engaging and socially conscious cast.
Celebrity guest and series ambassador Frankie J Holden joined the cast when they visited his home region of the Sapphire Coast to film an episode late last year.
That episode - featuring e-biking on Tathra's MTB trails, surfing in Merimbula, an oyster tour, kayaking and a gin school visit among the attractions - will grace TV screens on August 25.
The show's concept is that "ordinary Australians" who raise a minimum of $10,000 for a charity are then rewarded with a week full of adventures in a surprise location.
The second season of Adventure All Stars generated close to $1.2 million for Australian charities - making the show one of the biggest contributors to philanthropy of any TV series in the world.
Forty-nine episodes of Adventure All Stars have now been produced, and the amount fundraised since the inception of this TV format is approaching $10 million, making Adventure All Stars the biggest contributor to philanthropy of any TV show in Australia and one of the biggest providers to charity of any TV series on the planet.
All net proceeds from season three of Adventure All Stars will be gifted to the following Australian and New Zealand charities - ADHD Australia, Bully Zero, Emergent Leaders Foundation, Greener Pastures Sanctuary, Heart Support Australia, Home & Family Charitable Trust, Keep New Zealand Beautiful, Leukaemia Support Queensland, Moyamoya Australia, Muscular Dystrophy Australia, So Brave Ltd, StandbyU Foundation, Two Two One Mental Health Charity, and Walk a While Foundation.
"We are creating television history by raising millions of dollars to support a record number of Australian charities," executive producer Troy Gray said.
"Unlike other TV shows, none of our cast receive an appearance fee and all net proceeds are gifted to charity.
"Also, let's not forget that Adventure All Stars is a ground-breaking travel show promoting incredible destinations to a global audience - filmed and presented as socially positive, harmonious, and visually spectacular television content."
Adventure All Stars season three premieres on July 21, with episodes screening Fridays at 9pm on 7Plus.
