Sapphire Coast man captures rare footage of Southern Right Whale

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
When Tathra local Terry Dixon flew his drone across his coastal neighbourhood on Monday morning he was delighted to capture rare footage of a Southern Right Whale's curious cruise around the town's iconic wharf.

