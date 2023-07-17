Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pambula Chamber's Biggest Champagne Breakfast is a record breaker

Updated July 17 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For several years at Biggest Morning Tea time Wheelers has hosted a Biggest Champagne Breakfast fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.