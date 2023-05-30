High school students are meeting weekly to design, code and develop a computer game aiming to educate young people about bushfire disaster preparedness.
Ten students from Eden Marine High School, between years 7 to 10, are involved in the Disaster Preparedness through Gaming Project, as a part of the Eden Community Access Centre's Disaster Risk Reduction Youth-led Project.
The first-of-its-kind project in the Bega Valley aims to help young people aged 12-24 manage the threats of disasters and improve their knowledge of how to cope. It hopes to empower young people to play an active role in reducing risk and impacts of potential disasters.
Project coordinator John Rix-Aldridge said the approach of coding a game was revolutionary and would become a helpful resource in the community.
"Students will be part of something truly ground-breaking for the area, gaining a sense of achievement about contributing to vital disaster preparedness resources for young people," he said.
"The program will culminate in an event where our developers will showcase their game to the community.
READ ALSO:
"We hope the game will become a valuable education resource.
"This is a real opportunity for young people to engage with valuable disaster preparedness information while building skills in IT, coding and game design."
Students in the program are supported by mentors Jacqui Wishart from Campbell Page, Bree Morgan from the Bega Valley Shire Council, and Carol Ahern, ECAC Youth Support Officer for the Disaster Risk Reduction Youth-led Project.
The Disaster Risk Reduction Youth-led Project is also partnering with the University of Wollongong, Bega Valley Campus, the Bega Valley Innovation Hub and the Rural Fire Service.
READ ALSO:
Volunteer RFS group officer for the Far South Coast Peter Standen will be providing invaluable expertise and insights into bushfire response and preparedness.
Mr Standen was awarded a life membership with Eden Rural Fire Brigade in 2022 for his hard work and dedication to the service.
"The program is a great idea and particularly valuable as a tool for others to learn from," Mr Standen said.
The project is funded through the New South Wales Office of Regional Youth and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) ABC Heywire Youth Innovation Grants Program.
The 21-week program will wrap up in August with a community game launch event.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.