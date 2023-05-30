Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Eden Marine High students coding online game to help with bushfire preparedness

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Marine High students are working to develop an educational disaster preparedness computer game. Picture supplied.
Eden Marine High students are working to develop an educational disaster preparedness computer game. Picture supplied.

High school students are meeting weekly to design, code and develop a computer game aiming to educate young people about bushfire disaster preparedness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.